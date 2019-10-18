Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

Shares of MFNC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. 1,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,287. Mackinac Financial has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a 0.12000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 188.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.