Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $182,000 Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CRS opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,543 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

