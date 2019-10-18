Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,188 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 199.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,820,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after buying an additional 1,877,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 217.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,661,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,029,000 after purchasing an additional 227,087 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 545.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,150,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $308,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,332 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

TDS opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

In related news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.