Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $136,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,162,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 89,818 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 245,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 149,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $500,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $904,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,178 shares of company stock worth $31,598,143 in the last ninety days. 40.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

DLB opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $302.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

