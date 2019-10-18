Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on Dine Brands Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

DIN stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.41. Dine Brands Global Inc has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

