Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Wayfair by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,841,000 after buying an additional 497,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,990,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,070,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,400,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,137 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.55.

In other Wayfair news, insider James R. Miller sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $29,327.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,021 shares in the company, valued at $891,386.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 21,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.85 per share, with a total value of $2,306,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,445,795.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,159. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.92. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

