Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Given a $39.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MIC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE MIC opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.30 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

