Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $4.06. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAGS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Magal Security Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $90.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

