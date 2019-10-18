Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million.

MNSB opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Get Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.