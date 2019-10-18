Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Manning and Napier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MN opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Manning and Napier has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts predict that Manning and Napier will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc O. Mayer acquired 84,960 shares of Manning and Napier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $143,582.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 96,928 shares of Manning and Napier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $166,716.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,959 shares in the company, valued at $252,769.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 320,329 shares of company stock valued at $549,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning and Napier stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.76% of Manning and Napier worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

