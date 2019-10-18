ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.69.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.38.

In related news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

