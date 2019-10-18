Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Acquires New Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 90,217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,605,000 after buying an additional 1,289,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,542,000 after buying an additional 134,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,844 shares of company stock worth $7,266,020. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $74.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

