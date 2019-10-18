MassGrid (MGD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $447.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. One MassGrid coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, CoinEx and QBTC. During the last seven days, MassGrid has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MassGrid has a market cap of $1.29 million and $447.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,945.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.51 or 0.02173764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.98 or 0.02683725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00674055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00717595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00055699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00457045 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012623 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 136,399,266 coins and its circulating supply is 74,938,605 coins. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

