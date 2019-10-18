Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.30. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 778 shares traded.

MATN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mateon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mateon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Mateon Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Mateon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.