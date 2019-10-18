Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MATW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Matthews International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 126,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,435. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $379.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.38 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Matthews International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Matthews International by 29.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Matthews International by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 178,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.