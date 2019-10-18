Maxar Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,134 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,047% compared to the typical daily volume of 186 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,946,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 190,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of MAXR opened at $7.85 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $436.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.36 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

