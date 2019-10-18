Maxim Group Reiterates $825.00 Price Target for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Maxim Group set a $825.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $900.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $749.32.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $17.19 on Tuesday, reaching $846.26. 33,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,888. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $383.20 and a 1-year high of $857.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $824.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $756.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.20, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total value of $3,043,847.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,278,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,385,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,531 shares of company stock worth $91,910,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.