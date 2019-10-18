MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.89

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.89 and traded as high as $15.99. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on MCAN Mortgage from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.17. The company has a market cap of $385.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.08.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 84.02%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

