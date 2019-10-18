McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.97. The company had a trading volume of 32,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.67.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.8344 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

