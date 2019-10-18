McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 3,965 Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of NOW worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NOW by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,516,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NOW by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 287,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,217,000 after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NOW by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 97,256 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in NOW by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,133,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 289,033 shares during the period.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

DNOW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NOW Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NOW Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.