McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 533 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC decreased its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Hilton Hotels makes up about 1.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 122.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

NYSE:HLT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.09. 10,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.