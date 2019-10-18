McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 696 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for 2.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $154.82. 2,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day moving average is $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

In related news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $7,251,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,924. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

