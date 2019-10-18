Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.36, 1,756,259 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,044,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $34,470,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Leone bought 399,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,331.80.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

