MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.81, 377,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 293% from the average session volume of 95,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNOV. ValuEngine upgraded MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.62 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MediciNova by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 326,947 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in MediciNova by 31.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 397,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 95,146 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MediciNova by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

