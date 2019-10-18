Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,580 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 93.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EME. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of EME opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

