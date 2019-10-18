Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,487,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,563,000 after buying an additional 298,516 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,336,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,692 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,995,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,426,000 after purchasing an additional 904,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,126,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,267,000 after purchasing an additional 231,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,991,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,675,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,641 shares in the company, valued at $499,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $737,990 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

