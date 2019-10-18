Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,272 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $1,081,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total value of $3,043,847.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,278,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,531 shares of company stock valued at $91,910,364. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.03.

NYSE CMG opened at $840.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $824.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $756.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.20 and a 1-year high of $857.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

