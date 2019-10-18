Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of DIS opened at $132.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $239.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

