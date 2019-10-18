Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

