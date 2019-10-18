Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,787 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 46.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 741,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,811,000 after acquiring an additional 236,624 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $59.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.89. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $60.48.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

