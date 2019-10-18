Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) were up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.43, approximately 5,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 444,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLNT shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. WBB Securities lowered shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 4.54.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.