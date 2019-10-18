Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MRK stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,891. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $217.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

