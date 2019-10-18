Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $83.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

