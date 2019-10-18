Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIVO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,714,000 after purchasing an additional 140,424 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,193,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 61.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 619,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 235,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 255.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.02. 8,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,204. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $423.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.38. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

