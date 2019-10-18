Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley set a $38.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.12%.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 9,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $271,898.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after buying an additional 448,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 591,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after buying an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.