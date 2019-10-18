Metaverse ETP Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00004365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitfinex, QBTC and TOPBTC. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $26.59 million and $4.76 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.37 or 0.02177561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00055703 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,790,366 coins and its circulating supply is 76,790,240 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, QBTC, RightBTC, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Bit-Z and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

