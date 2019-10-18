MHI Funds LLC Trims Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MHI Funds LLC cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 3.1% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

NYSE:HD opened at $235.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.94. The company has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $238.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.