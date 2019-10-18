Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) is Cordasco Financial Network’s 5th Largest Position

Cordasco Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 2.0% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Microchip Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Longbow Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

MCHP opened at $95.37 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.