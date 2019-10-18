Micromines Hits Market Capitalization of $13,122.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Micromines has a market cap of $13,122.00 and $17,051.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00227997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.01142174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00030026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00089363 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.