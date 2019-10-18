Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a $60.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.