Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after buying an additional 8,662,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Microsoft by 87.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,181,303,000 after buying an additional 4,126,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,783,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,756,716. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1,064.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,171.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $16,212,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

