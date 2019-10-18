Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 30th total of 384,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $65.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

