Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSEX. ValuEngine lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.34. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $66.10.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,881,000 after acquiring an additional 101,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,057,000 after buying an additional 46,412 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 19.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,106,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,939,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 35.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

