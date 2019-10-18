Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 million.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.