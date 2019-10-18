Millennial ESports (CVE:GAME) Trading Down 15.2%

Millennial ESports Corp (CVE:GAME) shares fell 15.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, 33,520 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 69,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

Millennial ESports Company Profile (CVE:GAME)

Millennial Esports Corp. provides turnkey solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting worldwide. It offers tournament platform that provides ladder, tournament, and direct challenge competitions to gamers in various e-sports titles; e-sports focused mobile applications; data analytics; and execution tools.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial ESports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial ESports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.