Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 159.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 853.8% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

In related news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $81,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,380.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $109.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.22. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.03.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.