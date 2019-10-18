Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,115 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,359 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MHI Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 104,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners set a $32.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

DVN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.35. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

