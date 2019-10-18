Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 1,417 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 456.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,826,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,089,000 after buying an additional 5,600,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35,386.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,076,000 after buying an additional 3,038,976 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,084,000 after buying an additional 777,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,666,000 after buying an additional 659,769 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after buying an additional 550,839 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 90,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $8,737,522.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 236,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,827,391.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $341,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,067.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,849 shares of company stock worth $22,963,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.26 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average is $85.92.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. ValuEngine downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

