Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 235.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233,741 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,522,000 after buying an additional 193,185 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 138,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.14, a PEG ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $247,102.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $64,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,322 shares of company stock worth $16,065,899. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIME. Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 price target on Mimecast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

