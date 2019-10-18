Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR) Trading Up 2.4%

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.67 ($0.48) and last traded at A$0.64 ($0.45), approximately 1,704,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.62 ($0.44).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.59. The firm has a market cap of $182.08 million and a PE ratio of -10.41.

In other Mincor Resources news, insider Liza Carpene purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,500.00 ($44,326.24).

About Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR)

Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Durkin North, Miitel/Burnett, and Cassini nickel projects, as well as the Widgiemooltha gold project located in Kambalda, Western Australia.

